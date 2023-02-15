"Redemption," "Better Champion" - WWE Universe believes Jinder Mahal will win a major title by defeating Rising Superstar

Jinder Mahal was once at the top of SmackDown when he dethroned Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship. He went on to become one of the longest-reigning champions of the brand. Recently, WWE Universe believes the Modern Day Maharaja will dethrone Bron Breakker and become the new NXT Champion.

Earlier this year, Jinder Mahal made his way back to the developmental brand to mentor the Indus Sher, who were feuding with The Creed Brothers. After defeating the duo, Mahal shifted his focus towards Bron Breakker and challenged him to a match for the NXT Championship.

The WWE Universe is ecstatic to see the Modern Day Maharaja go after the biggest prize on the Black and Gold brand as they feel Breakker's run has become stale. Fans want Mahal to dethrone Bron Breakker as NXT Champion and once again rule the division.

Quinton @itsMJQ_ @WWE @JinderMahal @bronbreakkerwwe Only way I can see Jinder doing good with the belt is if they really find something for him to do, he’s younger than Dolph, who won it last year and could probably benefit from it. He also is a former WWE Champion, idk if he’s improved on NXT, but I won’t hinder the Jinder. @WWE @JinderMahal @bronbreakkerwwe Only way I can see Jinder doing good with the belt is if they really find something for him to do, he’s younger than Dolph, who won it last year and could probably benefit from it. He also is a former WWE Champion, idk if he’s improved on NXT, but I won’t hinder the Jinder.

j @yearsinhisbonet @WWE @JinderMahal @bronbreakkerwwe I can see Jinder winning the title and then dropping it to Carmelo. @WWE @JinderMahal @bronbreakkerwwe I can see Jinder winning the title and then dropping it to Carmelo.

It will be interesting to see if WWE puts the title on Mahal ahead of the rumored match between Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Jinder Mahal was in the first tournament to crown the inaugural WWE NXT Champion

In 2011, Jinder Mahal made his WWE debut and appeared on the blue brand to feud against The Great Khali. Mahal spent his initial years switching between RAW and SmackDown.

In 2012, the Modern Day Maharaja began appearing on the developmental brand. During his time on the brand, he entered the Gold Rush tournament to determine the inaugural NXT Champion.

Mahal defeated superstars including EC3, Percy Watson, Bo Dallas, and Richie Steamboat before reaching the finals of the tournament to face Seth 'Freaking' Rollins.

In the end, Jinder Mahal lost the match after Rollins hit a Black Out and became the inaugural NXT Champion. Last month, Mahal returned to the brand after years and has already received a match for the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker.

