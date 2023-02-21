Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins took down The Miz with three massive stomps, winning the match after a referee stoppage on WWE RAW.

Last week on RAW, Rollins let out some frustration because of Logan Paul as he traded blows with The A-Lister, and the former Universal Champion laid him out.

During the Elimination Chamber match last weekend, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins was attacked by Paul, who took him out with a Lariat and Curbstomp.

Nice Kicks @nicekicks @WWE Seth Rollins really curb stomped The Miz in the Big Red Boots Seth Rollins really curb stomped The Miz in the Big Red Boots 😂💥 @WWE https://t.co/39ZhtyGH5J

Tonight on the red brand, The Visionary faced The Miz for the first time in half a decade. Rollins started the match off in control, sending his opponent out to ringside.

The Miz enraged Rollins by repeatedly mentioning Logan Paul. In the match's closing moments, The Visionary took The Miz with The Stomp. But he didn't stop there as Rollins nailed his challenger with a second one.

WWE fans chanted, "One more time," and Rollins had to hit the final stomp, but the referee tried to talk him out of it. The referee called for the bell before The Visionary hit the third Stomp on The Miz!

This wasn't just a win for Seth Rollins but a statement to social media star Logan Paul. It remains to be seen how the latter will respond on the Road to WrestleMania.

