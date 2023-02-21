Seth Rollins to face former WWE Champion for the first time in nearly five years on RAW - Reports

Seth Rollins was unsuccessful in his pursuit of the United States Title at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. However, The Visionary might have a chance to bounce back from his crushing loss on upcoming episode of RAW as he'll reportedly face The Miz for the first time in half a decade.

Seth Rollins and five other RAW stars competed for the United States title inside the Elimination Chamber. However, The Visionary was attacked by Logan Paul during the match, who took him out with Lariat and Curbstomp.

Logan and Rollins have been engaged in a war of words since Royal Rumble and look set to collide at WrestleMania 39.

While The Visionary may be looking for redemption against Logan Paul, he might have to deal with the social media megastar's former rival first. The Miz and Rollins traded blows on last week's edition of RAW, where the former Universal Champion laid out the A-Lister.

According to Xero News, the duo will get a chance to settle their differences in a singles match on the red brand this week.

"Sami and KO to open Raw, Ko and Cody segment to still happen backstage, Seth vs Miz tonight, Theory vs Edge is the main event," tweeted Xero News.

Rollins and The Miz last competed in a one-on-one contest at WWE Backlash 2018. The duo competed for Seth's Intercontinental Championship, where The Visionary came out on top.

Logan Paul sent a message to Seth Rollins after WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Seth Rollins and Logan Paul have been at odds ever since the Maverick eliminated the former at Royal Rumble. While the duo did not come face-to-face before Elimination Chamber, they have both been trading jabs at each other during interviews and on social media.

However, Logan Paul decided to escalate things at Elimination Chamber as he attacked Rollins during the United States Championship match inside the unforgiving structure.

The social media megastar also sent a message to The Visionary after the event.

"Talk sh*t gets stomped," wrote Logan.

With the WrestleMania season almost upon us, one can expect Seth Rollins and Logan Paul to settle their differences at the Showcase of Immortals.

So far, Logan has had the upper hand in the interactions between the two, and the former WWE Champion will be looking for redemption on RAW this week.

