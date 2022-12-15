"Rehire Mandy Rose" trends on Twitter as angry WWE fans demand justice for the former champion

WWE fans are furious over the company's decision to fire Mandy Rose earlier this week and have taken to Twitter to make their frustrations known.
In a shocking turn of events, Rose was unceremoniously released by the company yesterday. She was the NXT Women's Champion for over 400 days before dropping her gold to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday, which led to many speculating about her potential return to the main roster.
However, the news soon broke that she had been quietly let go due to her other work not being within the parameters of WWE. Company officials were seemingly in a "difficult position" regarding the issue and ultimately decided to fire the former champion.
The news didn't sit well with fans, who thought the company should have handled the situation differently. Soon, "#rehireMandyRose" became a top trend in sports, with viewers noting how hard she worked to "carry NXT 2.0" and reinvent herself on television for a developmental brand.
Below are a few of the most compelling posts demanding one of the most dominant champions in NXT history be rehired:
Mandy Rose breaks silence after WWE release
Mandy Rose's posts on FanTime seemingly conflicted with her former company's "moral policies and guidelines." She decided to address her exit on the said platform and thanked everyone for their support.
Rose acknowledged the favorable messages she received and assured her fans that the account from which her pictures were leaked is "still up."
She was quoted as saying, "Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up! ;)" (H/T EWrestlingNews)
Backstage reports also claimed Rose was surprised by the decision, with several notable names echoing the sentiment.
Would you like to see WWE rehire Mandy Rose? Let us know in the comments section below.
Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here