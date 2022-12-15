"Rehire Mandy Rose" trends on Twitter as angry WWE fans demand justice for the former champion

WWE fans are furious over the company's decision to fire Mandy Rose earlier this week and have taken to Twitter to make their frustrations known.

In a shocking turn of events, Rose was unceremoniously released by the company yesterday. She was the NXT Women's Champion for over 400 days before dropping her gold to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday, which led to many speculating about her potential return to the main roster.

However, the news soon broke that she had been quietly let go due to her other work not being within the parameters of WWE. Company officials were seemingly in a "difficult position" regarding the issue and ultimately decided to fire the former champion.

The news didn't sit well with fans, who thought the company should have handled the situation differently. Soon, "#rehireMandyRose" became a top trend in sports, with viewers noting how hard she worked to "carry NXT 2.0" and reinvent herself on television for a developmental brand.

WWE fans didn't shy away from letting the company know how they felt about Mandy Rose being fired

Below are a few of the most compelling posts demanding one of the most dominant champions in NXT history be rehired:

wiki☃️ | fan account. @luv4bayley #RehireMandyRose she deserves better. her personal life shouldnt effect her job life, this is disgusting. thank you mandy she deserves better. her personal life shouldnt effect her job life, this is disgusting. thank you mandy❤ #RehireMandyRose https://t.co/OYuN0ktyNX

mario @KlNGBELLA #rehiremandyrose #thankyoumandy so wwe were perfectly fine with exploiting the women’s body every chance they got for lonely men’s entertainment but now that the women wanna show off their body on their own terms you wanna punish them??? YALL ARE WEIRD @WWE so wwe were perfectly fine with exploiting the women’s body every chance they got for lonely men’s entertainment but now that the women wanna show off their body on their own terms you wanna punish them??? YALL ARE WEIRD @WWE #rehiremandyrose #thankyoumandy https://t.co/RsXG5FUbRg

dom👑 @paigesvega sexual abusers, pedophiles, and racists are allowed to roam your company but a couple of nudes are where we draw the line lol #RehireMandyRose sexual abusers, pedophiles, and racists are allowed to roam your company but a couple of nudes are where we draw the line lol #RehireMandyRose

evie! @pinkevaress @ShawnMichaels we didn’t forget you either old man. mandy lost her brother and still showed up a week later to help your women’s division. you have no moral high ground. #RehireMandyRose .@ShawnMichaels we didn’t forget you either old man. mandy lost her brother and still showed up a week later to help your women’s division. you have no moral high ground. #RehireMandyRose https://t.co/jtVFYSUja8

❁ @pourquoitorrie JUSTICE FOR MANDY ROSE JUSTICE FOR MANDY ROSE https://t.co/0s5V0PneiK

#RehireMandyRose @OctoberRust02

#RehireMandyRose Even Roxanne knew this was messed up Even Roxanne knew this was messed up#RehireMandyRose https://t.co/SUvJcs5mR7

Mandy Rose breaks silence after WWE release

Mandy Rose's posts on FanTime seemingly conflicted with her former company's "moral policies and guidelines." She decided to address her exit on the said platform and thanked everyone for their support.

Rose acknowledged the favorable messages she received and assured her fans that the account from which her pictures were leaked is "still up."

She was quoted as saying, "Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up! ;)" (H/T EWrestlingNews)

Backstage reports also claimed Rose was surprised by the decision, with several notable names echoing the sentiment.

Would you like to see WWE rehire Mandy Rose? Let us know in the comments section below.

