Reigning world champion teases WWE Royal Rumble Match appearance

WWE Royal Rumble is only a few days away. The company’s newest partnership with TNA could open the doors for something big at the premium live event.

TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry is one of the promotion's biggest stars who has made waves in WWE. He has had some phenomenal moments in WWE NXT, and he could represent the company in the Stamford-based promotion once again.

Speaking on Behind the Turnbuckle, Joe Hendry teased a potential appearance during the Men’s Royal Rumble Match by claiming anything is possible in the contest.

"If you've been in two Royal Rumbles, come on. Anything is possible. But ultimately, here's the difference. Before, hey, I was a wrestler. But now, I am the TNA Champion. So I have a duty to do what's best for TNA wrestling. So hey, if TNA pick up the phone and they tell me 'You've got to go,' it doesn't matter where they tell me to go. If TNA management tells me to go, I'm going to, and whatever it is, I'm going to represent the company well." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Joe Hendry defeated Nic Nemeth to win the TNA World Heavyweight Title. Both men are advertised for Chris Jericho’s cruise on Royal Rumble weekend, and that could keep them away from WWE’s signature match.

Joe Hendry wants to face John Cena in WWE apart from the Royal Rumble

The 2025 Royal Rumble could kickstart several rivalries, and one such rivalry could involve John Cena.

Many young WWE stars hope to face The Greatest of All Time in the ring. Meanwhile, TNA star Joe Hendry also hopes to cross paths with the legend.

On the Behind the Turnbuckle podcast, Hendry stated that he would love to defend his TNA World Heavyweight Title against John Cena.

"You also can't write the fact that John Cena was the first pro wrestler that I ever spoke to when I was 15 years old. So what an honor it would be to share the ring with someone; he's on my Mount Rushmore. One of the greats. Carried the business at a time when it was a very difficult thing to do. All the respect in the world, but look at this belt. Are you telling me John Cena wouldn't be excited about going for this?" Hendry said.

The two men could cross paths if Hendry does appear in the Rumble. However, scheduling issues could keep him out of the marquee match.

