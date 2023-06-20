"Release him again," "Terrible rehire by Trips [Triple H]"- Fans bash 33-year-old WWE star after negative backstage reports

While WWE is the biggest wrestling organization in the world, not everyone is built to be successful in it. Fans' reactions define the fate of many superstars, and it appears that SmackDown star Top Dolla is not in the good books of the fans and the creative team if recent reports are to be believed.

The 33-year-old, along with the rest of the Hit Row, has failed to gain any traction since returning to WWE last year in August. Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis have regularly been on the losing end of their matches, with their last victory coming back in January. The duo lost a bout within 10 seconds on the latest edition of SmackDown.

It was later reported by Dave Meltzer that Top Dolla is not very popular backstage and likely has heat with the creative team, which could be the reason behind his recent booking.

The report caused a major uproar in the wrestling world, as many fans came together to bash the SmackDown star, whose second stint with the company has failed to impress many.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

ENON Jacobs @enon_jacobs

Damn smh

Well at least he’s gonna be great at impact @Bub3m16 Flop Dolla????Damn smhWell at least he’s gonna be great at impact @Bub3m16 Flop Dolla????Damn smhWell at least he’s gonna be great at impact

Prantik @Pran__07 @Bub3m16 He literally offers nothing and is just boring. @Bub3m16 He literally offers nothing and is just boring.

❌BigSkootz❌ @BigSkootz @Bub3m16 Dude is trash anyway, terrible rehire by Trips @Bub3m16 Dude is trash anyway, terrible rehire by Trips

Hit Row is unlikely to get fired from WWE

While stars getting laid off was a norm under the older regime of Vince McMahon, things have changed in WWE since Triple H took charge of the company's creative.

Hunter has done a commendable job of bolstering the RAW and SmackDown rosters by promoting NXT stars and bringing back several formerly released names.

However, many of his re-hires have failed to hit the ground running, with Hit Row being one of them. Despite the group's dismal booking in the last few months, it was recently reported that they are unlikely to get released from their contracts.

''If it was a year ago, we would be going man these guys better answer their phone. I would not answer my phone if I were Hit Row. But they're not firing anyone anymore. They haven't fired anyone since before Vince left. And they're still here. They do nothing with the, and they get buried," said Bryan Alvarez.

Other than constantly losing their matches, Top Dolla of Hit Row has also been ridiculed by his colleagues, with Michael Cole constantly insulting the star on commentary. However, the group members have kept their heads up and tried to make the best of the given opportunities.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes