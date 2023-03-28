Released female WWE Superstar gets tattoos with Matt Cardona

Former WWE stars Persia Pirotta and Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) were recently seen together getting a new tattoo. Before heading to Los Angeles, she took to social media to share her excitement about getting a brand new tattoo with Cardona.

The former NXT Superstar joined the company in 2019 but did not debut until 2021. Persia Pirotta (real name Stephanie De Landre) was in a storyline with Indi Hartwell, Dexter Lumis, and Duke Hudson before her release in April 2022.

The former Intercontinental Champion referred to himself as “INDY GOD,” which is an homage to Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones. Zack Ryder's tattoo would be referred to as the “God of Independent Wrestling Circuit.”

Cardona took to Twitter to share a picture of getting inked in the neck with Landre. Hence, Persia Pirotta responded that getting a new tattoo is how they prepare for a big event. The two former WWE Superstars are probably heading to LA for WrestleMania Hollywood.

It is because Cardona’s wife and WWE star, Chelsea Green, has officially joined Sonya Deville for a Fatal Four-Way tag team match.

“New ink with the Deathmatch King. This is how Superstars prepare!!” Persia Pirotta wrote.

Matt Cardona chose Roman Reigns as the male wrestler of the year

Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, CM Punk, and Sami Zayn were among this year's Male Wrestler of the Year nominees.

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter asked Matt Cardona to select his Male Wrestler of the Year at the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Without missing a beat, the former WWE Superstar named Roman Reigns and praised the champion.

“How could you not pick Roman Reigns? He's the modern face of the WWE, undefeated for so long, and has been the champion for, oh my god, I can't even count for how many days,” Matt Cardona mentioned.

Roman Reigns will now defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 this weekend.

