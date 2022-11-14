Released star comments on upcoming Seth Rollins match on WWE RAW

Matthew Rehwoldt, formerly known as Aiden English in WWE, shared his thoughts about Seth Rollins' upcoming match on RAW.

The Visionary is set to battle Finn Balor on tomorrow night's edition of the red brand. Rollins and Balor have had a rivalry in the past to crown the inaugural Universal Champion. The Prince defeated Rollins at SummerSlam 2016 to win the title but unfortunately had to relinquish it due to injury on the following RAW.

Rehwoldt took to Twitter after WWE announced the match and claimed he was looking forward to it. The former WWE Superstar said that fans are in store for a good wrestling match tomorrow night:

"This will be a good professional wrestling match," tweeted Matthew Rehwoldt.

Seth Rollins opens up on being attacked by a fan during WWE RAW

Last November, a member of the WWE Universe jumped over the barricade and tackled Seth Rollins during an episode of RAW. The fan was able to tackle Rollins to the ground on the entrance ramp but security quickly pulled him away.

The 36-year-old recently discussed the incident in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport. Rollins revealed that he was thankful for security and felt bad for the fan that there wasn't anyone in his life that could have helped him out:

"I was just thankful that security was there. I was thankful that he wasn't armed in any way... When I saw online what his situation was and that he had possibly been catfished out of some money and his mental capacity wasn't great, I just felt bad. I felt bad that there wasn't anybody in his life that could help him out. It was an unfortunate situation that I think was handled as best as it could all the way around." [17:18 - 19:51]

Seth Rollins captured the United States Championship from Bobby Lashley on a recent edition of RAW. He issued an Open Challenge last week and was able to defeat Austin Theory when he cashed in his MITB contract. The Visionary has a target on his back and it will be interesting to see how long he can hang onto the U.S. title.

