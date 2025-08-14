Released star discusses potential "bad blood" with WWE following exit: "I kind of knew"

A former WWE star spoke publicly for the first time since her departure from the company in May. The current free agent answered whether or not she has &quot;bad blood&quot; with WWE and how she saw her release from a mile away.Shayna Baszler was one of multiple talents released on May 2, ending her eight-year tenure with WWE. Baszler made headlines last month after it was reported that she helped produce a match on NXT, but she's currently not back with the company.On The Ariel Helwani Show, The Queen of Spades spoke about her release for the first time. Baszler revealed that she had three more years in her contract, but she doesn't feel any resentment toward her former employers. She had a feeling that it was coming after Sonya Deville's contract expired.&quot;They didn't renew [Sonya's] contract, and then from that time, we just weren't on TV, me and Zoey. And so you kind of get this feeling like we're we were, trying to pitch stories and ideas, and do our own stuff on social media and that kind of thing. Just nothing was really hitting with creative, so I mean as much as it's a bummer in that moment, it's kind of like, yeah, I kind of knew this was where we were at,&quot; Baszler said. The former NXT champion added:&quot;There's no bad blood from me. Obviously, there's stuff I really feel like the whole COVID thing really threw a wrench in the way my run was supposed to go, and that's not anyone's fault.&quot; [2:31 - 3:04]At the age of 45, Shayna Baszler has no plans to leave pro wrestling. She's even open to signing with AEW to be with some of her friends. She would also accept a producer role in NXT if an official offer comes in.Shayna Baszler on possibly becoming a WWE agentAs mentioned above, Shayna Baszler was a guest producer last month for a match on NXT television. Baszler shared on The Ariel Helwani Show that she would like to have a backstage role in WWE, calling herself an &quot;Inoki&quot; as an homage to the legendary Japanese star and Hall of Famer.Baszler is a unique pro wrestler due to her background in mixed martial arts. She's also quite successful despite not winning a world title on the main roster.If you use quotes from the article, please credit The Ariel Helwani Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.