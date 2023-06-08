Released star should return to WWE for a feud with Trish Stratus and Lita, according to legend (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently pitched the idea of Mickie James returning to WWE for a possible feud with her former rivals Trish Stratus and Lita.

James is one of WWE's most decorated female stars, having won the Women's Championship five times and the now-defunct Divas Title once. Her most recent five-year stint with the global juggernaut ended in April 2021, when she was released as part of the budget cuts. However, Mickie James is on good terms with WWE and even appeared in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter discussed the possibility of WWE hiring Nick Aldis and his wife, Mickie James. This prompted Teddy Long to speak about the 43-year-old potentially reigniting her feud with Trish Stratus and Lita if her return to the promotion became a reality.

"What about Trish Stratus? The timing is perfect and you know, you can always bring Lita out of retirement," said Teddy Long. [5:19 - 5:28]

Trish Stratus is feuding with Becky Lynch in WWE

One of the most high-profile feuds in WWE's women's division currently is between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. The duo battled it out at Night of Champions 2023, where Stratus came on top, thanks to interference from her new ally, Zoey Stark.

The rivalry is far from over, as the two are expected to collide at SummerSlam 2023 as well. On the most recent episode of RAW, Lynch took on Sonya Deville in a Women's MITB qualifying match. Despite interferences from Stratus, Stark, as well as Chelsea Green, The Man still managed to win.

It remains to be seen how WWE keeps this feud going until August as Lynch has turned her attention to capturing the Money in the Bank contract. It's safe to assume Stratus and Zoey Stark, who also qualified for the MITB match, could come in the way of Becky Lynch unhooking the briefcase on July 1.

Do you see Mickie James returning to the global juggernaut anytime soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

