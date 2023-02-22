Released star says he'd return to WWE under Triple H's regime for millions of dollars

A plethora of released stars have made their way back to WWE ever since Triple H took control of the company's creative team. During a recent interview, Heath Slater revealed the conditions behind his potential return to the promotion.

Slater signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2006. He was a part of the company's developmental brand before making his main roster debut in 2010 as a member of The Nexus. The 39-year-old also had a memorable run alongside Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal, collectively known as 3MB.

Slater teamed up with Rhyno during the final years of his career in WWE, and the duo even won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on one occasion. He was released from his contract in 2020.

During a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest, Heath Slater talked about a potential return to WWE for millions of dollars. The former champion also discussed the prospect of going back if he was offered his previous salary:

“No, sorry bub (...) Oh, yeah. I’d go back for [millions of dollars]. I’d probably go back for a year or two for [my previous salary]. It was alright. But no, I’m having fun right now." (H/T Fightful)

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV



- Heath Slater on potentially returning to



(via K&S WrestleFest) "No, sorry bub...Oh, yeah. I'd go back for [millions of dollars]...I'd probably go back for a year or two for [my previous salary]. It was alright. But no, I'm having fun right now".- Heath Slater on potentially returning to #WWE (via K&S WrestleFest) "No, sorry bub...Oh, yeah. I'd go back for [millions of dollars]...I'd probably go back for a year or two for [my previous salary]. It was alright. But no, I'm having fun right now". - Heath Slater on potentially returning to #WWE (via K&S WrestleFest) https://t.co/NzrmGJN36C

WWE has been flourishing under Triple H

Triple H has made several notable changes to WWE programming since taking over the reins of the company's creative department in July last year. While Vince McMahon returned from retirement earlier this year, it has been assured by various sources that The Game is still in charge of wrestlers' booking decisions.

Triple H recently touted the success of the Elimination Chamber, revealing that the latest show set a new record for the highest crowd for the promotion's events in Montreal. The 14-time world champion also added that they set a new record for the largest gate and most viewers in Elimination Chamber history.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Sami Zayn & Triple H at the Elimination Chamber press conference Sami Zayn & Triple H at the Elimination Chamber press conference 💙 https://t.co/ORAYvu91dn

The Game will book his first WrestleMania in April this year. The card for the event is shaping up nicely, with Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes being the currently decided main event. John Cena is also slated to return to WWE soon and will likely be a part of The Showcase of Immortals this year. He is rumored to face Austin Theory at the event.

Are you impressed with Triple H's work so far? Sound off below and let us know.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes