Released star shares picture with Wyatt Sicks member amid WWE hiatus

The Wyatt Sicks have not been seen on WWE television since December last year. Amid their absence, the fearsome group's Dexter Lumis was recently spotted with released star Indi Hartwell.

Uncle Howdy and his stablemates last competed inside the squared circle on WWE TV on the December 9, 2024, episode of RAW, where they lost to The Final Testament. However, Dexter Lumis redeemed his group by defeating The Miz in the next episode of the red brand. Although The Wyatt Sicks continued to wrestle during the company's Live Holiday Tour till December 29, they haven't been seen on TV in 2025.

Amid their absence from television, Wyatt Sicks member Dexter Lumis was recently spotted with former WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell, who was released from the company in November 2024. On X/Twitter, she shared a photo with Lumis where both stars could be seen possibly training in the ring.

The abovementioned post could also be a callback to their on-screen pairing in NXT. Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis have a history in the Stamford-based promotion. They gained popularity in the company's black-and-silver brand after being paired in an on-screen romantic relationship that was loved by many.

WWE personality believes Alexa Bliss could become The Wyatt Sicks' leader

During a recent edition of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts said he wanted to see Alexa Bliss representing The Wyatt Sicks.

Roberts also mentioned that Bliss could become an actual leader of the fearsome group.

"I kind of like the idea of Alexa Bliss being a representative of The Wyatt Sicks who's kind of always there. You know almost like a de facto leader of the group. The idea that Alexa [Bliss] is a show-to-show competitor and we know she's a representative, but you can't push her too far because if you do, The Wyatt Sicks will appear," Roberts said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Wyatt Sicks' future.

