Released Superstar reacts to Dolph Ziggler's unhappy tweet about WWE

The O.C.'s Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were among the Superstars who were recently let go by WWE. It seems like Anderson isn't a fan of WWE's booking, judging by his latest tweet that was in response to SmackDown Superstar Dolph Ziggler's question on the social media site.

Ziggler has been involved in a storyline with Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and Otis for a while now. On the latest edition of SmackDown, Otis defeated Ziggler to secure a spot in the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. At one point during the show, Ziggler and Deville were seen together backstage.

Dolph Ziggler isn't happy at WWE ignoring his backstage segment with Sonya Deville

Ziggler asked the fans whether anyone had the clip, as WWE didn't post it on social media. He also added that while WWE ignored that clip, they conveniently posted the video featuring Otis and Mandy.

The tweet garnered a response from Anderson, who took a shot at WWE in his tweet. He said that WWE will 'conveniently leave out' a lot of stuff that could get a Superstar over with the fans. Check it out below:

They’ll conveniently leave out lots of things that’ll get you more over.. https://t.co/TB2nT5W7BB — Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) May 4, 2020

Anderson and Gallows made their way to WWE way back in 2016, attacking The Usos in the process. The duo was a mainstay on WWE for the past four years. At WrestleMania 36, Anderson and Gallows interfered in the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles but were put down by The Deadman before he buried Styles alive.