Released Superstar says Vince McMahon was wrong to make him lose to John Cena

John Cena and Vince McMahon

Heath Slater has recalled how The Nexus’ WWE push ended when Vince McMahon changed his mind about the outcome of their match against John Cena’s team at SummerSlam 2010.

Following their destructive debut on RAW in June 2010, it looked as though The Nexus (Darren Young, David Otunga, Heath Slater, Justin Gabriel, Michael Tarver, Skip Sheffield and Wade Barrett) would enhance their reputation as a top heel faction when they faced a WWE all-star team in the SummerSlam main event.

However, Team WWE (Bret Hart, Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan, Edge, John Cena, John Morrison, and R-Truth) emerged with the victory over the villainous group, with Cena submitting Barrett to win the elimination match for his team.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Slater said The Nexus were originally booked to win the match but people kept talking to McMahon on the day of the show in an attempt to change the finish.

“SummerSlam, we should have took over. Period. We should’ve won. Me, Gabriel and Wade were the last three and then pretty much Daniel and Cena took us all out. It was just one of those things where as soon as that happened, we shifted from fourth to second gear in a matter of one night.”

Slater, who received his release from WWE earlier this month, suggested that the company could have at least allowed The Nexus to lose against another team at WrestleMania 27, rather than two months after their debut at SummerSlam.

Heath Slater’s future in wrestling

As you can see below, Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz gave their thoughts on the WWE releases on a recent episode of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Heath Slater has confirmed in multiple media interviews that he plans to remain in the wrestling business and work for as many different promotions as possible.

The former 3MB member also admitted that he lost the fire that he once had as a performer, while he recently revealed his possible new name after leaving WWE.