Released superstar sends bold message following in-ring return; current and former WWE stars react

A released superstar has sent a bold message following their return to the ring, and current and former WWE stars have reacted.

Former WWE Superstar Dio Maddin (Brennan Williams) has had an interesting career so far. The 32-year-old was briefly a professional football player in the NFL before becoming a professional wrestler in 2016. He participated in a tryout at the Performance Center and was officially signed by WWE on August 1, 2016.

Williams was known as Mace of RETRIBUTION on the main roster for a while before the faction was disbanded. He then was a part of the Maximum Male Models stable with Mansoor before both superstars were released in September 2023.

The former Maximum Male Models member is now known as Mason Madden in the world of professional wrestling. He recently competed for New Texas Pro Wrestling and took to Instagram to send a bold message.

"The b*tch is back," he wrote.

Former superstars Aliyah and Matt Riddle liked the post, as well as current stars such as Natalya, Mia Yim, Omos, and more, as seen in the image below.

Stars react to former superstar's return to the ring.

Maximum Male Models to team up outside of WWE

Mace and Mansoor recently announced that they will team up together for Deadlock Pro Wrestling.

The former WWE stars appeared at a DPW event last month and announced that they are joining the promotion, and their new tag team name is MxM. Madden also announced that he had changed his name as well.

"We're here to make a statement. From the second we stepped through that curtain, the meta has changed. And I'm here to give you the patch notes. For those of you who aren't in the know, this right here is Mansoor. And I happen to be, get this I just changed my name, to Mason Madden. And more importantly, together we are MxM," said Mace. [0:03-0:45]

Mace added that the two will be known as MxM in Deadlock Pro Wrestling until the wheels fall off the promotion.

Expand Tweet

Matt Cardona has provided the blueprint for wrestlers to make money following their release from the company. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Mason Madden and if fans will see the former superstar in another major promotion down the line.

Did you enjoy the Maximum Male Models faction in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.