Released WWE personality reveals he has been in touch with Rob Van Dam (Exclusive)

Former WWE ring announcer Ricardo Rodriguez disclosed that he has been in touch with Rob Van Dam while sharing his thoughts on working with the latter.

After being in the corner of Alberto Del Rio for nearly three years, Ricardo briefly worked with RVD in the summer of 2013. Their alliance started when Ricardo inadvertently cost Del Rio a non-title match against RVD, after which Alberto viciously assaulted his personal ring announcer.

Ricardo returned a couple of weeks later to reveal that he had joined forces with the former ECW Champion. Their alliance ended after Van Dam's feud with Alberto was over.

Rodriguez recently joined Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling for the latest edition of UnSKripted where he mentioned that he met RVD at a pro wrestling event in Lancaster.

"We just had a big pro wrestling event in Lancaster on August 21st at a baseball stadium called the Barnstormers Stadium and we brought in RVD. He actually came to the Academy and filmed a little something for us. So I kind of keep in touch with him."

Ricardo also shared his experience of working with Rob Van Dam.

"That was fun though. It was different than the Alberto thing. But yeah, we still keep in touch." [27:45 - 28:17]

Ricardo Rodriguez recalled meeting Rob Van Dam before signing for WWE

Ricardo Rodriguez started his professional wrestling career back in 2006. While he trained as a professional wrestler, he was mostly known for his roles as a non-wrestler.

The Mexican disclosed that he met Rob Van Dam before signing for WWE in 2010. The duo met at Rikishi's wrestling academy.

"I used to know RVD from before WWE, I used to train at this before I got signed. I used to train at this place called KnokX Pro, which was Rikishi's School in Burbank, CA. This is when RVD was on Impact or TNA, and he had a song called the Whole Fu*ckin' Show. So they came and filmed the music video at KnokX Pro and myself and Rusev (aka Miro) were in that video because we used to train together." [28:18 - 28:45]

Ricardo returned to the Independent Circuit after getting released from WWE in 2014. On one occasion, he also worked as a Spanish commentator for All Elite Wrestling.

Rob Van Dam, meanwhile, is also active on the Independent Circuit. He was last seen in action earlier this month at a wrestling event in England.

