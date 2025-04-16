Released WWE star accuses Bayley of stealing her best friend

A former WWE Superstar has accused Bayley of stealing her best friend in the company. The Role Model will be in action this weekend at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Lyra Valkyria and the veteran won a Gauntlet match this past Friday night on SmackDown to become the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Champions. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are scheduled to defend the titles against the two stars this weekend at The Show of Shows.

Ahead of WrestleMania, Lyra Valkyria took to Instagram to share a photoshoot with her tag team partner. She joked that the duo does not have a team name yet, as seen in her post below.

"WHO YA GONNA CALL? (Insert team name)," she wrote.

Former WWE star Isla Dawn reacted to Valkyria's post and accused the RAW star of stealing her best friend.

"Wtf @itsmebayley I’ve been gone 5 minutes and you’re stealing my best friend," she wrote.

Dawn sent an interesting message today on social media. [Image credit: Lyra Valkyria on Instagram]

Isla Dawn used to be in a tag team with Alba Fyre known as The Unholy Union, and the duo won the Women's Tag Team Championships last year. However, Dawn was released in February, and Fyre has aligned with Chelsea Green on SmackDown.

Lyra Valkyria sends heartfelt message to Bayley ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria sent a heartfelt message to Bayley ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Valkyria took to social media after winning the Gauntlet match on SmackDown to send a heartwarming message to her tag team partner. She shared a photo of herself meeting the former leader of Damage CTRL as a fan in 2017, and noted that she still remembered the conversation she had with her.

"If I could go back and tell myself, I still wouldn't. I remember this conversation so well. The thing about @itsBayleyWWE is she's been living up to her nickname, inside and outside of the ring long before she had it. Lets go to WRESTLEMANIA, PARTNER!!🪶"

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have not defended the Women's Tag Team Championships since capturing the titles in February. Only time will tell which team walks out of WrestleMania as the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.

