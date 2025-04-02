Released WWE star announced for in-ring return

A released WWE Superstar's return to the ring has been announced. She was let go by the Stamford-based promotion in February 2025.

Isla Dawn is a former Women's Tag Team Champion and used to be in a tag team with Alba Fyre known as The Unholy Union. However, she was released by the company earlier this year, and Fyre has since aligned with Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on WWE SmackDown.

The promotion, Northeast Wrestling, has announced that Isla Dawn will be featured on the upcoming Wrestling Under The Stars show on July 19. You can check out the announcement in the post below:

"This is no April Fools joke! Tickets are now on sale for Wrestling Under The Stars in Niles, OH on Sat, July 19th! Get yours now!"

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre were in a tag team for a while, and also captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships together before being called up to the main roster.

Ex-WWE writer claims Isla Dawn and other released stars will feel "relieved" after exiting the company

Former head-writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo recently suggested that Isla Dawn and other former WWE stars who were recently released would ultimately be relieved following their exits from the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran suggested that the released stars will eventually feel relieved after realizing they can make the same money on the independent wrestling scene as they did as WWE Superstars.

"You know how horrible that is? With those people that were let go. I'm going to be honest - after the initial shock, I bet you half of those people, two weeks from now, three weeks from now, they'll be relieved. I guarantee. When they realize, 'Oh, they'll pay me this much on the indies now,' or 'Oh, I can make a podcast.' That's the first thing that happens, bro - the fear of, 'Where's that money going to come from?'. Once you figure that out and then you realize, 'Oh, I can still make money in this business.' I guarantee you, it's a weight off the back," Russo said. [2:00-2:56]

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

Isla Dawn signed with WWE in 2018 and spent seven years with the promotion before her release. Only time will tell what the future holds for the 31-year-old in the wrestling business moving forward.

