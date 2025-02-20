Recently released WWE stars will feel "relieved" due to one major reason, says ex-writer Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo has a different take than most when it comes to the recently released WWE Superstars - a list that includes Cedric Alexander, Isla Dawn, AoP, Gallows & Anderson, Paul Ellering, Blair Davenport, and more.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the ex-writer and wrestling veteran Vince Russo was asked by Dr. Chris Featherstone about the releases in WWE. Surprisingly enough, he responded by stating that after the initial shock, it's going to be a weight off the shoulders of those who got fired.

Vince Russo empathized with the harsh reality of people losing their jobs but went on to state that it's going to be good for them after two to three weeks:

"You know how horrible that is? With those people that were let go. I'm going to be honest - after the initial shock, I bet you half of those people, two weeks from now, three weeks from now, they'll be relieved. I guarantee. When they realize, 'Oh, they'll pay me this much on the indies now,' or 'Oh, I can make a podcast.' That's the first thing that happens, bro - the fear of, 'Where's that money going to come from?'. Once you figure that out and then you realize, 'Oh, I can still make money in this business.' I guarantee you, it's a weight off the back." (2:00-2:56)

Watch the full video below:

Dr. Chris Featherstone said that it isn't too difficult to be successful on social media and mentioned the example of Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson's podcast. Vince Russo said that they are hilarious, citing his time as a guest on their show.

Vince Russo heard a story about the reason behind AoP's WWE release

AoP was featured on WWE TV along with Karrion Kross as a part of The Final Testament. So even if Paul Ellering's release wasn't much of a surprise due to the small role he played, the release of AoP certainly was. However, the potential reason for that could be backstage issues.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo said that he heard there were some rumblings backstage about AoP being a bit of a problem:

"I heard some rumblings that they were a little bit of a problem backstage. I heard some rumblings like that. So, I don't know, maybe it has to do with (what) EC3 just said, you know how it is, man. If you don't love the business, like they frown upon you. Like it can't just be a job. So, I don't know if it was that, but I heard that there was a little heat on them backstage."

There's nothing else to confirm this, but if it happens to be true, then the duo may have given WWE a reason to release them. Giovanni Vinci was also rumored to have major backstage heat with Ludwig Kaiser following certain allegations against his behavior. During the entirety of his return on SmackDown, he was handed subsequent losses to Apollo Crews in seconds and then got released. Fans are convinced that WWE went out of its way to publicly bury the Italian superstar.

