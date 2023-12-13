Released WWE star asks interesting question

A recently released WWE star has asked an interesting question from their followers on social media.

The name in question is former NXT backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell. The 29-year-old was recently released from her contract with WWE. She shared the news of her release on her Twitter account on December 1.

Mitchell has been active on social media, sharing her views regarding everything and making news in the Stamford-based company. She recently took to her Twitter account to ask her followers what she should do today.

"So what should I do today?" she wrote.

You can check McKenzie Mitchell's Twitter post below:

Mitchell was an integral part of every show of the developmental brand. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for her following the shocking release from the company.

Johnny Gargano sends a heartwarming message to McKenzie Mitchell following her WWE release

Johnny Gargano is one of the most successful names in the history of WWE's developmental brand. The NXT Triple Crown Champion was nicknamed "The Heart and Soul of NXT" during his stint in the former black-and-gold brand.

Following Mitchell's release, the 36-year-old took to his Twitter account and sent a heartfelt message to the former backstage interviewer. Gargano revealed that he always tried to get the backstage interviewer, McKenzie, and his wife, Candice LeRae, to break character during the backstage interviews.

The current RAW Superstar also referred to her as an unofficial member of The Way Family:

"My sole intention in 99.9% of these digital exclusives was trying to get @mckenzienmitch or @CandiceLeRae to break on camera. She'll always be an unofficial member of The Way family❤️," Johnny Gargano wrote.

For the unversed, The Way was a faction in NXT that featured Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Candice LeRae, and Indie Hartwell. All these superstars have now moved on to the main roster.

