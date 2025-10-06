Released WWE star claims she was set for main roster promotion just months ago

A former WWE NXT star recently claimed that she, along with her tag team partners, was expecting to be a part of the main roster post WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately, she was released from her contract with the Stamford-based promotion following The Showcase of the Immortals.

Ad

Priscilla Kelly (fka Gigi Dolin) made a name for herself in NXT as part of Toxic Attraction along with Jacy Jayne and Mandy Rose. Before her sudden departure from the global juggernaut, she was put in a tag team with Shotzi and Tatum Paxley.

Speaking in an interview with Scott Mitchell, Gigi Dolin claimed that the trio was told that they would potentially be heading to the main roster after The Show of Shows. However, within two weeks of WrestleMania, Dolin and Shotzi exited WWE. Tatum Paxley, on the other hand, is still a part of the NXT roster.

Ad

Trending

"We were projected, and we were being told that we were potentially going to the main roster after 'Mania. We were told that. So, to get released was a complete shock," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

You can check out the entire interview in the video below:

Ad

Gigi Dolin opens up about working with Shotzi and Tatum Paxley in WWE NXT

During the conversation with Scott Mitchell, Gigi Dolin spoke fondly about the time spent with Shotzi and Tatum Paxley in NXT.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion noted that she had the best time of her WWE career working alongside the two stars. Dolin stated that Shotzi was already her best friend, and Paxley quickly became a close friend after they teamed up. She further hailed the chemistry they had with each other.

Ad

"I will say that the stuff that I did with Shotzi and Tatum was the happiest I ever was in NXT. It was the most excited, happy, the most myself that I was in my entire time working for WWE. Shotzi's like my best friend, and Tatum quickly became a very good friend of mine, and we all just had great chemistry together, we had a great look. I felt like we were something so unique, and not just unique, we were so genuine about who we were. We weren't playing a role of a character or a look or an aesthetic," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Gigi Dolin and Shotzi are currently performing on the independent scene. Only time will tell if the two former NXT stars make it back to WWE in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.



He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more. Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?