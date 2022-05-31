"Everybody's gonna have a story" – Released WWE star comments on Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout

Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out on WWE has been one of the biggest talking points in the wrestling fraternity over the last two weeks. AJ Francis, aka Top Dolla, weighed in on his thoughts on the incident.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were reportedly unhappy with their creative direction within the company, which led to them leaving the building during the May 16 episode of RAW. The duo was later suspended and stripped of their titles.

Speaking about the incident on the Public Enemies podcast, Francis refused to speculate but pointed out that in the end, it was Sasha and Naomi's decision:

“I don’t know the backgrounds of what happened. I mean at the end of the day, we don’t know what was the real reason. Everybody’s gonna have a story. Everybody gonna have a reason why they did something. Everybody [will say] they know the reason that they did something. But at the end of the day, Sasha and Naomi felt that what they did was the right thing to do. If you agree with it, or you don’t agree with it, that was their call.” (H/T: sescoops)

The former Hit Row member added that he feels the duo will eventually return to the company:

“Are they probably gonna get punished for doing that? Yeah, probably. Are they gonna come back? I would assume. I would assume they’d come back from it. But like, you never know man.”

Sasha Banks and Naomi are reportedly suspended without pay

It has been more than two weeks since the infamous incident, but Sasha Banks' and The Glowing Star's future is still up in the air. After stripping the duo of their titles and suspending them, it was recently reported that the pair are currently on the sidelines without pay.

The company has also removed them from their video bits and pulled their merchandise from the WWE Shop, even shutting down their official Facebook pages.

Sasha Banks and Naomi are two of the biggest female stars of this generation. It'll be interesting to see how WWE handles the situation, as a long time on the sidelines could cause damage to both parties.

