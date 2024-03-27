Released WWE star gives honest opinion on the late Bray Wyatt

The late Bray Wyatt touched the hearts of many people during his incredible WWE career. A released WWE Superstar recently opened up about his relationship with The New Face of Fear and shared his honest opinion about him. That would be AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla.

Wyatt tragically passed away last year only at the age of 36. He was in the middle of a storyline heading into WrestleMania 39 when WWE had to pull him out of action and put him on a hiatus. The Stamford-based promotion will release a documentary titled Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal to honor the former Universal Champion ahead of WrestleMania XL.

While speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla, opened up about his relationship with The Fiend in his career. He noted how Bray Wyatt had an incredible wrestling mind, and he would go out of the way to make everyone feel comfortable.

"Windham, to me, was somebody who would let me sit and learn," AJ Francis said. "I would literally just sit and watch him and LA Knight put matches together. They did the match obviously [at] the [Royal] Rumble, but they were doing like dark matches and house shows the whole time. Windham, his character was so much different than anything I had ever done, so I wanted to see how he implemented his thing into what he was doing. Then he always had the nicest, I don't wanna say disposition, but he would go out of his way to make everyone around him feel comfortable."

AJ Francis added that Bray Wyatt was one of the greatest wrestling minds in the history of the business. That is something that no one would argue upon.

"He was great to bounce ideas off of because he is by far one of the greatest wrestling minds in the history of this business. And I don't think anyone would argue that," AJ Francis said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

The WWE Universe dearly misses the late Bray Wyatt, as he was the favorite of many fans as well as his fellow colleagues.

Bray Wyatt will reportedly not be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year

The late Bray Wyatt had an extremely entertaining career in WWE. While many people would have wanted to see him perform for years to come, he tragically passed away last year.

Many fans expected to see The Eater of Worlds get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. However, it looks like the Stamford-based company won’t be doing the same, as it seems to have some other plans.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the upcoming documentary, titled Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, about The New Face of Fear may have played a major role in the decision not to induct him into the Hall of Fame this year. The documentary will be released on April 1, 2024, just days before WrestleMania XL. That could see Bray get inducted into the Hall of Fame at a later date as WWE will continue to celebrate his career after his unfortunate demise. He was arguably one of the best superstars of the 21st century.

