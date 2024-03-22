Possible reason why Bray Wyatt is not getting inducted into WWE Hall of Fame this year - Reports

A recent report has seemingly provided details on why WWE is not inducting Bray Wyatt (real name: Windham Rotunda) into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Wyatt tragically passed away last year in August at the age of 36. Since the former Universal Champion left an undeniable mark on the wrestling industry with his creativity and captivating character, many expected him to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

The company recently announced a new Peacock original documentary dedicated to The Fiend. "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal" will be released on April 1st, 2024, and will be narrated by Wyatt's former rival, The Undertaker.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the documentary being released during WrestleMania weekend had something to do with the decision not to induct Bray Wyatt into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. The company will induct him later.

Triple H hypes upcoming WWE Documentary on Bray Wyatt

After World Wrestling Entertainment announced a documentary on Windham Rotunda's life, several stars from the wrestling industry shared their reactions, including Chief Content Officer Triple H.

The King of Kings took to X/Twitter to hype the documentary and praised the late 36-year-old star by saying that he had a brilliant mind when it came to storytelling in the ring. HHH wrote:

"Windham Rotunda had a brilliant mind. There was no wall he wouldn’t break down in the name of storytelling. You had no choice but to believe in him. He was just that good. It’s time for his story to be the one that’s told. “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” comes to @peacock on 4/1."

Fans are excited to see the former Universal Champion's story covered in a larger-than-life documentary.

