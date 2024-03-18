Triple H hypes upcoming WWE Documentary on Bray Wyatt

On Monday, WWE's current streaming provider, Peacock, announced on social media that a documentary on the career and life of Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, will be airing next month. The news prompted a tidal wave of responses from the wrestling industry, including WWE CCO Triple H.

In a short post on X, The Game spoke about Rotunda's brilliance and fearlessness when it came to storytelling inside the squared circle:

"Windham Rotunda had a brilliant mind. There was no wall he wouldn’t break down in the name of storytelling. You had no choice but to believe in him. He was just that good. It’s time for his story to be the one that’s told. “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” comes to @peacock on 4/1", said Triple H on X

Expand Tweet

The documentary, titled: “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” will be available for streaming on Peacock on April 1st. The news comes after months of speculation that Rotunda could be inducted into the WWE's 2024 Hall of Fame Class.

However, a recent report has revealed that the last unnamed inductee to be announced will instead be Lia Maivia, famed promoter and the grandmother of The Rock.

WWE fans have recently been paying tribute to Bray Wyatt at Live Events, as well as episodes of RAW and SmackDown

At a recent live event in Augusta, Georgia, members of the WWE Universe took the opportunity to pay tribute to the late great Bray Wyatt by lighting up the arena with "Fireflies."

The moment occurred during a Street Fight between the #1 Contender for the World Heavyweight Champion, Drew McIntyre, and 2024 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhdoes.

Expand Tweet

Fans on social media have noted that moments like these have happened not just at local live events but sporadically on episodes of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown as well.

Both Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes are preparing for big matches at WrestleMania 40 this year. The Scottish Warrior will take on Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship on Night 2, while The American Nightmare will pull double duty when he faces off against The Bloodline on Night 1 and then The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, on Night 2.

Will you be watching the documentary? Will Cody Rhodes Finish The Story? Will Bray Wyatt be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame one day? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!