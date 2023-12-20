Released WWE star jokingly claims responsibility for stolen Slim Jim car 

It was recently reported that the Slim Jim car featured on WWE TV was stolen. Former SmackDown star Top Dolla jokingly claimed responsibility for the missing vehicle.

The custom Nissan Z, better known as Fast Meat, was featured in a promo with LA Knight as part of Slim Jim's partnership with WWE after he won the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam. The vehicle was last seen in California, and a police investigation is still underway.

Top Dolla reacted to the news of the missing car on Twitter by bringing up Seth Rollins being attacked on RAW and how some people thought he did it. He then playfully stated that he's likelier to pull off something like stealing Fast Meat than tackling another superstar.

"Remember when twitter thought I was the short chubby brother that tackled Seth on RAW like 2 years ago? For future reference, I am wayyyy more likely to be behind something like this…" said Top Dolla.

Anyone who spots the Slim Jim car is encouraged to place a tip with the Los Angeles Police Department at https://www.lacrimestoppers.org/.

Top Dolla recalls how a botched move inside a WWE ring saved his life

During an episode of SmackDown, Top Dolla tried to hit a suicide dive onto several wrestlers at ringside, but he botched the move altogether. He was nicknamed 'Flop Dolla' by Michael Cole.

When a fan on Twitter shared a clip of the botch, he reacted to it by stating that it saved his life, as he went to the doctor afterward and found out that he had Type II diabetes and his blood sugar was 626.

"The botch saved my life. I made that dive a dozen times before, legs felt off but I didn’t think about it. After I failed I went to the doc & found out I had Type II diabetes & my blood sugar was 626. I almost lost my life & was about to lose both feet. The botch saved my life," he said.

Top Dolla's former Hit Row teammates B-Fab and Ashante Thee Adonis are still part of WWE.

