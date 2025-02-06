Released WWE star keen to return and compete at WrestleMania with Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and others

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley are two of the top WWE stars to emerge from the NXT developmental system over the last decade. Kaylia Capri, fka Alexis Gray in WWE, hopes to follow in their footsteps one day.

Capri reported to WWE's Performance Center training facility in 2023 after making her name as a sprinter. Later that year, she was released without competing in any televised matches.

In an interview on Developmentally Speaking, Capri confidently predicted she will join wrestling's biggest names on the WrestleMania stage:

"I'm ready for that historic moment. I can see myself at a WrestleMania with Mercedes Mone and Bianca Belair and Trinity Fatu and Charlotte Flair and maybe Asuka and Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. I can see myself there with these women and I can see spots that I can do with these women." [29:22 – 29:44]

Trending

Capri has appeared in Booker T's Reality of Wrestling (ROW) promotion in recent months. She has also wrestled for All Caribbean Wrestling (ACW) and Women of Wrestling (WOW).

How Kaylia Capri wants to return to WWE

Later in the interview, Kaylia Capri confirmed her long-term goal is to re-sign with her former employers and prove herself as one of the industry's top rising stars.

Expand Tweet

Capri added that she wants to make a dramatic return when fans least expect her to appear:

"WWE return, for sure, in the best, most flaring way. I want to return when nobody would ever expect it. At the best time, the most, best crucial time for me to return." [30:14 – 30:29]

Capri was part of the 21-person roster cuts on September 21, 2023. Aliyah, Elias, Mustafa Ali, Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler), Rick Boogs, Riddick Moss, and Tenille Dashwood (fka Emma) were released on the same day.

What do you think the future holds for Kaylia Capri? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Developmentally Speaking and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback