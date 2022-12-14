Released WWE star kissed Eric Bischoff's "a**" in WCW; says wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently revealed that John Laurinaitis often tried to stay in the good books of Eric Bischoff during his time in WCW.

Laurinaitis was a long-tenured member of WWE who worked for the company from 2001-2022 in various capacities, including the Head of Talent Relations. In August earlier this year, he was released from the company amid several misconduct allegations. John Laurinaitis also worked as WCW's head booker for a year from 2000 before the promotion folded and was purchased by WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo recalled how Eric Bischoff himself hired Laurinaitis to work in WCW. He added that John Laurinaitis engaged in politics to strengthen his place in the company.

Russo then explained how, on the contrary, Jim Ross never did the same thing as Laurinaitis during his time in WWE, as he was great at his job.

"What he's (Jim Ross) saying bro, because I read that interview, bro, I saw Laurinaitis working the same way around Eric Bischoff. When I was in WCW, Bischoff hired Laurinaitis. And, listen, Laurinaitis kissed his a**! But for me, that's not out of the norm. That's how you keep a job for so many years. But JR proved when you're good at your job, you don't have to do that. JR never did that, because he was the best at his job," said Vince Russo. [3:04 - 3:47]

Check out the full video below:

WWE legend Jim Ross recently lashed out at John Laurinaitis

On a recent episode of his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross didn't hesitate to blast John Laurinaitis for playing politics. The AEW broadcaster pointed out how he hired John Laurinaitis, but the latter didn't treat him fairly.

JR noted how the released WWE star tried to portray in front of Vince McMahon that he was a better manager than the legendary broadcaster. Ross went as far as to say that Laurinaitis deserved the "misery" he is going through today.

“I had a hard time as time went on trusting Laurinaitis. That’s sad to say. I hired him. I gave him a job when he needed it," Jim Ross said. "I don’t think he treated me quite right. He just wanted to show Vince that he was a better manager than JR and all these things. So now his ass is without a job and he deserves the Goddamn misery that he’s living, that I perceive that he’s living, and I didn’t like how he treated me.”

AdFreeShows.com @adfreeshows Any regrets JR has about his John Laurinaitis comments? Any regrets JR has about his John Laurinaitis comments? https://t.co/BCYbJrEQ1O

It'll be interesting to see if WWE's new regime led by Triple H welcomes back John Laurinaitis or if its doors are permanently closed to him.

Do you see John Laurinaitis ever mounting a comeback in the global juggernaut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes