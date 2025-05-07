Released WWE star makes announcement; reveals new ring name

A recently released WWE star shared an interesting message today on social media. The promotion let go of a bunch of talent following WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Former Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter were released by the company earlier this month. Carter revealed her new ring name following her departure from the company, and it appears Chance has done the same.

The veteran took to her Instagram today with the name Kacy Catanzaro, which is her real name. She also used to perform as Kacy Catanzaro before WWE changed her ring name to Katana Chance. The former champion shared a three-word message today following her WWE exit, and you can check it out in her Instagram post below.

Ad

Trending

"Guess who’s back," she wrote.

Ad

Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Gigi Dolin, and Cora Jade are some of the notable names that were released by the company on May 2.

Vince Russo lashes out at WWE following recent wave of releases

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the promotion letting go of a bunch of talent from the main roster and NXT.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo noted that the company spends a lot of money trying to develop talent in NXT to prepare them for the main roster. He stated that every time a veteran like Shayna Baszler or Dakota Kai is released, it means that the company has wasted a ton of money.

"So, what my point is, every time they cut a Dakota Sky [Kai], every time they cut a Shayna Baszler, bro, you're flushing money down the toilet. You've invested millions and millions of dollars and television time in these people, and then you're cutting them loose. Who the hell is responsible for that? How many misses until somebody is held responsible?" [15:53 - 17:00]

Ad

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance won the Women's Tag Team Championship in 2023 and had a brief reign with the titles. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former champions and the rest of the stars released by the company earlier this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More