Released WWE star officially signs with new company and changes name

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 25, 2025 01:53 GMT
The star has been signed by the company (Credit: WWE.com)

A released WWE star has now been signed by a new company. The star has immediately changed her name.

Jakara Jackson was released from WWE on May 2, bringing her time with the company to an end. Now, though, she has signed with TNA Wrestling. The company issued a statement on the same in a press release. They confirmed that they signed Jakara Jackson and that her new name is Mara Sade. This was also announced on IMPACT! tonight.

In the release, they introduced her with all her past credentials, including those outside of wrestling, and she made a statement as well.

"Sadè, from Duke City, New Mexico, has been wrestling professionally for four years – and also brings experience in track & field, basketball, volleyball, and even bowling." Sadè said, “I am highly goal-oriented and will run over anyone to achieve my goals, and that is: GOAL’D.”
She helped The IInspiration on her debut, but the statement also said that while she brings tag team experience to TNA, she will be working on a singles path in the company and would accomplish everything she wanted in the company. She also added that she checked all the boxes.

It remains to be seen what Jakara Jackson will do next.

Anirban Banerjee

Edited by Neda Ali
