Released WWE star pitches intergender match between Bayley and 56-year-old wrestling veteran at WrestleMania

The former WWE Superstar Top Dolla, also known as AJ Francis, said he wants to see Bayley face Michael Cole in an intergender match at WrestleMania 40.

The former Hit Row member and The Role Model have something in common. Neither of them gets along with the longtime commentator. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has made it clear on numerous occasions that she does not like the 56-year-old wrestling veteran. Meanwhile, Top Dolla got on Cole's radar after he botched a Suicide Dive during an episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on the Ten Count podcast, Top Dolla stated that a match between Michael Cole and Bayley in the main event of WrestleMania 40 would draw money, and he wants WWE to actually book it.

"They should wrestle, it'll draw. You think people don't want to see Bayley vs. Michael Cole? You're wrong. Just go check my mentions for the last year and tell me people didn't want to see Top Dolla vs. Michael Cole; that's just a fact of life, that's just how it is. People are interested in those things... Put it as the first intergender match of WrestleMania: Cole vs. Bayley. But Cole can't go over, if Cole faces Bayley, then Bayley has to go over. Main event night one in Philly — Cole vs. Bayley. Book it," Top Dolla said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Bayley could undergo a major character change after WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023

Damage CTRL lost to Bianca Belair's team at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 after The Role Model was pinned by Becky Lynch. It has been speculated that the rest of the group could turn against Bayley, which would lead to her turning babyface.

The WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion has been a heel for many years, and turning babyface would be a huge character changer for her. It will be interesting to see how IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka react to their loss at Survivor Series. They could end up blaming The Role Model, as she was pinned during the bout.

