Released WWE star reacts to fan claiming she's missed

A released WWE Superstar has reacted to a heartwarming message from a wrestling fan today on social media. The Stamford-based promotion is getting set for tomorrow night's episode of RAW in Pennsylvania.

Aliyah is a former WWE Superstar who has not competed in a match since 2022. She and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on the September 12, 2022, episode of the red brand.

The released star reacted to a message from a WWE fan today who said that he missed seeing Aliyah on television. She responded with a heart emoji and you can check out her post below.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Aliyah was released by the Stamford-based promotion in September 2023, a year after her last match with the company. She recently performed as a guest DJ at a wrestling nightclub.

Wrestling veteran comments on Aliyah's time as a WWE Superstar

Konnan recently discussed Aliyah's time in WWE and felt that she was too skinny for a professional wrestler.

Speaking on his Keepin It 100 show, the 60-year-old noted that he wasn't overly fond of Aliyah's work and that she was far too skinny to be a wrestler. The veteran also suggested the 29-year-old must have done something wrong to get the Stamford-based company to completely stop believing in her and let her go.

"Yeah, she was hot, but like Disco [Inferno] says they have a lot of hot girls, especially in NXT waiting to come up. She must've done something where they didn't see anything in her. My problem with her was that her work was not that good, okay? And, she was like almost anorexic skinny. I was like this girl needs a steak or a protein drink or both," said Konan. (From 1:00 to 1:32)

You can check out Konnan's comments in the video below:

Aliyah broke a major record during her time in the promotion and picked up the fastest victory in the company's history. The previous record holder was The Rock, who defeated Big Boss Man at Survivor Series 1998 in four seconds. The released star picked up a victory over Natalya in 3.17 seconds during a January 2022 episode of RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback