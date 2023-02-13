Released WWE star recalls a match going 90 minutes because Vince McMahon kept stopping it 

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker has reflected on Vince McMahon stopping matches during the PC Era and having wrestlers redo spots.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, WWE began filming shows in the Performance Center with no fans in attendance. Some matches and shows were taped while others aired live on TV. Ryker was part of a stable alongside Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler, known as The Forgotten Sons. All three stars were released by the company in 2021.

Speaking on his Wrestling for the Faith podcast, Jaxson Ryker recalled a particular match going 90 minutes because it kept getting stopped by Vince McMahon. This was before WWE shifted its programming to the ThunderDome.

"We were literally acting for the TV screen [during the Performance Center period] at that time because that was way before the TV screens were around the arena (...) Vince McMahon at that time would be sitting in the truck of Gorilla [Position] and if something would go wrong or a move would botch or something like that, ‘Stop the match, you guys set back up.’ It was so wild man because it took you out of the zone," said Ryker.

"Bro, it was a match I remember, I can’t remember who it was. But, it took them about an hour-and-a-half to get this match down. It was only about a ten minute match and it wasn’t because they were just completely destroying and terrible wrestlers. It was like, ‘Nope. Alright, I don’t like that. Let’s try it again," Ryker added. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Former WWE star Matt Hardy says Tony Khan is a better boss than Vince McMahon

After parting ways with WWE several years ago, Matt Hardy signed with AEW in early 2020. He reformed The Hardy Boyz with his brother Jeff after the latter joined the promotion as well.

Speaking on a recent episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestling veteran explained why he thinks Tony Khan is a better boss than Vince McMahon.

“I know this for a fact Tony Khan is the best boss I’ve ever worked for, because Tony looks at his wrestlers as human beings. They’re not just cogs in the machine. He realizes they have a personal life at home, especially people who have families and kids," said Hardy.

Matt Hardy has held numerous championships throughout his lengthy career. He has also held multiple tag titles alongside Brother Nero.

