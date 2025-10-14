Released WWE star reveals new name

A released WWE Superstar has revealed their new ring name following their departure from the company. The 30-year-old was let go by the promotion earlier this month.Wes Lee signed with WWE in 2020 and spent five years with the company before his departure. He won the NXT North American Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championships twice with Nash Carter during his tenure with the promotion. Following his release from the company, the former champion changed his name on X to his old ring name, Dezmond Xavier, as seen in the post below.Wes Lee made a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene before joining WWE in 2020. Towards the end of his run with the company, he aligned with Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont in NXT. The trio defeated Drake Morreaux, Drako Knox, and Shiloh Hill on September 26, which was Lee's final match in the promotion.Major WWE star reveals advice he got from Wes Lee during their rivalryOba Femi recently shared the advice he received from Wes Lee while the two were working together in NXT.Femi recently had a dominant reign as NXT Champion but lost the title to Ricky Saints on September 27. Saints joined the promotion in February after spending several years performing as Ricky Starks in All Elite Wrestling.In a recent interview with Uncrowned, Femi shared that he learned a lot about the little things while working with Lee. The former champion added that Lee is a special talent who brought out the best in him.&quot;It's just the little things he would tell me while we were working together. There'll be moments where it'll be time to go and he would say, 'No, hold, wait. Not yet. Let them get the sympathy. Let's milk this moment.' It's just those little nuggets that Wes was able to pass down to me. Wes, as smaller of a frame he has, he brought it. It takes a special competitor, performer to bring things out of you,&quot; said Oba Femi. [H/T: Uncrowned]Finesse @ProWFinesseLINKI still can't believe Wes Lee was released. Streets won't forget his incredible North American Title run.It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Wes Lee following his WWE release.