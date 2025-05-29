Released WWE star says she "wasn’t given a fair opportunity"

A former SmackDown Superstar recently made a massive claim months after her release from WWE. She was released from the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year in February.

Elektra Lopez was a part of the sports entertainment giant from 2018 to 2025. During her tenure on the main roster, La Madrina managed Legado Del Fantasma, a group that included Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto. Her last in-ring match occurred on the December 6, 2024, episode of SmackDown, where she competed against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi in the first round of the Women's United States Championship Tournament.

Speaking on the Fan's View podcast, the 33-year-old star recalled being on SmackDown TV when others were being released, thinking she had avoided termination. Elektra Lopez arrived home that afternoon around 2:30 PM and received a call informing her of her release without explanation. She felt she wasn't given a fair opportunity despite her hard work for WWE.

"I was on TV that Friday. People were getting released while we were at work. 'Oh sh*t, maybe I dodged this bullet this round.' I get home, and it was maybe 2:30 in the afternoon, and I get a call, and they told me the news. No reason given. Nothing. Again, I'm not saying anything bad about anybody, I don't want that to be misconstrued, but I had worked so hard for this, and I feel like I wasn't given a fair opportunity," Lopez said. [H/T: Fightful]

Watch the full interview below:

Elektra Lopez says WWE didn't let her demonstrate her wrestling abilities

In the same video, the former Legado Del Fantasma member stated that she never truly received a chance to showcase her complete skill set. She felt confined to a managerial capacity, which hindered her from displaying her in-ring talents.

The Cherokee Warrior was surprised by her WWE release, noting a lack of explanation for why her role did not succeed.

"If I were given an opportunity and I failed, I can understand it, but you didn't really give me an opportunity to show you what I can do when I'm more than just a manager. You brought me up to be in the role and put me in a box and then you cut me because it didn't work out. You didn't let me open that box and show you what I can do. I was very surprised. Got no explanation as to what the reason was," she added.

Elektra Lopez has reverted to her previous ring name, Karissa Rivera, on the independent circuit.

Following her exit from WWE, La Madrina is now scheduled to compete against Deonna Purrazzo at the House of Glory Puerto Rican Weekend show on June 7, 2025.

