Released WWE star sends emotional message after one week 

A released WWE star has now sent out an emotional message about the time following her release from the company. She has also updated fans about her current condition.

Last week, Amari Miller was released from WWE. After the three years under contract, neither party decided to re-sign another one. She announced the same on her social media, saying that she was ready for her next chapter after WWE and also had nothing but gratitude.

Now, the star sent another message on her social media, obviously emotional after her release. Miller said that she was thankful for where her life was heading and that she was also thankful to referee Jason Ayers for taking the time to talk to her and assure her that things were going to be okay.

She also said that her parents had been supportive of her, and as a result, she had no regrets. Amari Miller had done everything that was required of her to be the best version of herself.

"Honestly I’m so thankful for where life is taking me!! Thankful for @JasonAyersWWE just taking the time to talk to me and say everything is okay. My parents have been so supportive! And I have no Regrets! I did everything possible to be the best me."

Amari Miller's departure had fans sure that Triple H would miss her, saying as much after her release from the company was confirmed. Many fans felt like she was very talented and at 27 years of age, had her best years in front of her.

Amari Miller offered to train with Liv Morgan a day before her WWE departure

While the knowledge of her release became clear on February 8, a day before that, she was offering to work with Liv Morgan following the latter's Royal Rumble return.

She said that she'd heard that Morgan needed a training partner and put herself forward for the role.

"I heard @YaOnlyLivvOnce needs a training partner, Girl, say less! LFG Difference between good and great is right now."

For the moment, it remains to be seen what's next for her.

