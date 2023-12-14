Released WWE star signed to new promotion

A released WWE Superstar is now all set to kickstart a new journey as per a new update on Twitter.

Top Dolla was released by World Wrestling Entertainment on September 21, 2023, along with several other popular stars. The 33-year-old star has been quite active on social media since his release.

Game Changer Wrestling has now announced that Top Dolla has been signed to the promotion and will return on January 26, 2024. For those unaware, Top Dolla wrestled at the GCW For The Culture event last year, months before he returned to WWE.

Top Dolla was released by WWE in 2021 as well

Dolla was released in November 2021 and didn't do much of note for months on end before he was brought back under the Triple H regime.

Shortly after he was signed again, he appeared on the Out of Character podcast and shared a heartbreaking note regarding his 2021 release.

"When we first got released, it was tough. I was genuinely depressed. I had spent my entire life looking for a chance to get an opportunity to be on SmackDown, to be on Raw. Then I got there and then a month later it got taken out from underneath me. So it was one of the worst experiences [and] times of my life." [H/T SEScoops]

Top Dolla added that he stayed in touch with Triple H even after he was let go in late 2021. When he was signed back last year, he weighed a whopping 376 pounds. Three months later, he was weighing 303 pounds. He announced the massive weight loss on his official Twitter handle. Fans of Top Dolla would certainly be thrilled to see him competing elsewhere.

