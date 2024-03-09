Released WWE star was supposed to wrestle John Cena at WrestleMania and The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia

A former WWE Superstar almost wrestled John Cena and The Undertaker in a span of two months.

Elias was released by WWE in September last year. The Drifter now goes by the name of Elijah and is active on the independent circuit.

Jamal Niaz of For The Love of Wrestling recently spoke with Elijah. The ex-WWE star recalled being involved in segments with John Cena and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35 and RAW after The Show of Shows, respectively. He revealed that he was supposed to wrestle Cena at 'Mania:

"That was a special time man, you know that. First off, that was actually originally supposed to be a match, which I was really excited about. But due to some things and movies and whatever going on, it turned into this Doctor of Thugonomics deal which is so cool." [From 05:10 to 05:27]

The former 24/7 Champion then revealed that he was supposed to wrestle The Deadman at Super ShowDown 2019:

"We were supposed to have a match at Saudi Arabia after that big moment on Monday Night Raw right there. But then through other things... you know, this is how things happen. It ends up being Goldberg, and I never had that match." [From 06:31 to 06:47]

What happened with Elias, John Cena, and The Undertaker?

At WrestleMania 35, Cena interrupted Elias and came out as The Doctor of Thuganomics. He received a massive ovation from the fans in attendance and hit an Attitude Adjustment on the heel star.

The next night on RAW, Elias came out, still bitter about being interrupted by Cena. He claimed that the next man to interrupt him would be a "Dead Man," and The Drifter seemingly got his wish. The Undertaker's iconic music hit and the crowd erupted.

This segment also didn't end well for Elias, as The Deadman hit a Tombstone Piledriver on him. The Undertaker went on to wrestle Goldberg at Super ShowDown 2019 in what many consider to be one of the worst matches in WWE history.

