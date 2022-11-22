The playing field has been set for the Men's WarGames match, but Bianca Belair is yet to have a complete team. While Damage CTRL has welcomed two additional members to form their squad, the RAW Women's Champion lacks one member. A released WWE star teased returning as the final member, but with a different name.

This star is none other than Chelsea Green, who had a stint in NXT between 2018 and 2021 before getting released. However, there have been rumors circulating that her return to WWE is all but a 100% confirmed at this point. She would certainly make an interesting addition, but she isn't well-known on the main roster.

However, Chelsea Green would add a little humor to it, referencing her appearance from 2014 when she played the role of Daniel Bryan's (aka Bryan Danielson) physical therapist who had an affair with him.

She was known as Megan Miller, and that was the character she teased returning for Survivor Series to team up with Bianca Belair.

"Hear me out… Megan Miller as the 5th member of the RAW survivor series team," Green tweeted.

Who is the expected member to complete Bianca Belair's team?

As mentioned, Chelsea Green is a worthy addition, but like Candice LeRae, the main roster audience doesn't know her well, and the reaction wouldn't be a good one.

A recent report from Fightful has indicated that Becky Lynch could be the final member. She is apparently ready following the injury she suffered nearly four months ago at SummerSlam 2022.

Given that Becky turned face after losing to Belair and confronted the newly formed Damage CTRL, she also makes the most sense from a storyline point of view.

Either way, fans will be thrilled if she returns in time for WarGames. However, it should be noted that it isn't necessarily an ideal stipulation for somebody just returning from injury.

Who do you want to be the fifth member of Bianca Belair's team? Sound off in the comments below.

