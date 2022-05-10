"What the f***? What's going on?" - Released WWE star on Vince McMahon never receiving his ideas

Axel Tischer, formerly known as Alexander Wolfe, has criticized a former WWE writer for failing to pass on SAnitY’s ideas to Vince McMahon.

Tischer performed alongside Eric Young and Killian Dain as the SAnitY faction on SmackDown between June 2018 and April 2019. Although the group achieved success with Nikki Cross in NXT, they struggled to receive television time as a three-man main-roster faction.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Tischer said the trio worked with a SmackDown creative team member behind the scenes. The writer was supposed to relay their storyline ideas to McMahon, but he apparently failed to do so several times.

"In the end, we kind of [thought], ‘What the f***? What’s going on? Are you there? Are you working or you have to go to the restroom? You had time in the meeting to bring it up. I guess the other guys could do it and you couldn’t do it?’" Tischer said. "Five weeks in a row, and you think, ‘F*** this. Dead in the water.’"

The writer eventually left the company, meaning McMahon never heard SAnitY’s ideas. In 2019, Triple H separated the group and moved all three men to different brands after becoming concerned that they might receive their releases.

Axel Tischer learned how to deal with Vince McMahon’s writers

Having worked with a small number of writers in NXT, Tischer quickly realized that WWE’s main-roster approach to storytelling was very different. Vince McMahon has the final say on RAW and SmackDown storyline developments, but he also works with 20+ writers who pitch ideas to him.

With 10 months of main-roster experience, Tischer believes superstars should go directly to the WWE Chairman if they want their ideas to make it to television.

"Some of the writers probably do not have the balls to speak up," Tischer continued. "If you are down on the food chain and you are working together with a writer who’s also down on the food chain and he’s not bold enough to speak up or pitch an idea, that’s one thing, right? You have to go straight to Vince. That’s what I learned."

The former NXT Tag Team Champion received his release from WWE in May 2021. He has wrestled for various European promotions in recent months, including PROGRESS in England and wXw in Germany.

