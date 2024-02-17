Released WWE star is watching SmackDown for a big match tonight

A former WWE Superstar was all hyped up for one match on SmackDown tonight. After recently revealing that she was let go upon mutual consent from the company, she revealed she would be tuning in to the blue brand.

The superstar being talked about is Amari Miller, the young star who recently announced that she and WWE parted ways by mutual consent. Primarily appearing on NXT Level Up, injuries would cut her momentum short, ultimately leading to a lot of unfulfilled potential.

On Twitter/X, Amari Miller revealed that she would be tuning into WWE SmackDown just to watch Naomi vs Alba Fyre.

It was the match to determine the second-last spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Tiffany Stratton secured her spot almost immediately after her debut match on the blue brand and Naomi would go on to beat Alba Fyre in an impressive performance.

The final spot will be determined on the RAW before Elimination Chamber via a last-chance battle royal. One of the superstars who will be in it is Chelsea Green, who made a big fuss out of not being handed a spot in the Chamber.

Things are certainly going to get interesting. As for Amari Miller, she said that the door is not shut for her return to WWE.

