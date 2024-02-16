"The door is not shut"- 27-year-old star doesn't rule out a return to WWE after recent departure

Former WWE Superstar Amari Miller has opened up about the possibility of returning to the Stamford-based company in the future.

Last week, Miller announced that she and WWE mutually decided not to renew her contract. Despite joining the Stamford-based company in 2021, the 27-year-old star did not have a substantial run due to injuries. She primarily appeared on NXT Level Up over the past year.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Miller acknowledged that she comprehended WWE's decision considering her history of injuries. Simultaneously, recognizing the lack of creative plans for her, she felt it was the right time to part ways from the Stamford-based promotion. Despite the circumstances, she emphasized maintaining a positive relationship with the company and expressed that she would never rule out the possibility of returning in the future.

“There is no bad blood on either side. It’s perfectly understandable from a business perspective of where they were coming from. I did have injuries through my path. I get why it’s, ‘Ah, she might be a liability,’ to end it all, it was nothing creatively for me, so it was time to go our separate ways. Doesn’t mean I’m not going to go back. The door is not shut. Coach was saying he always puts his name behind me if needed. It’s a very good tight relationship between me and WWE right now," Amari Miller said. [H/T Ringside News]

What the future has in store for the 27-year-old star remains to be seen.

Amari Miller sends a heartfelt message after her departure from WWE

Amari Miller recently posted an emotional message on her X/Twitter account.

She expressed gratitude to referee Jason Ayers for providing comfort during this challenging time. Miller conveyed that she holds no regrets about the situation, emphasizing that she put forth every effort to be the best version of herself.

"Honestly I’m so thankful for where life is taking me!! Thankful for @JasonAyers just taking the time to talk to me and say everything is okay. My parents have been so supportive! And I have no Regrets! I did everything possible to be the best me," Amari Miller shared.

You can check out Miller's tweet below:

It will be interesting to observe what lies ahead for this talented star.

Team Sportskeeda Wrestling extends their best wishes to Amari Miller for all her future endeavors.

