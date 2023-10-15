Released WWE stars who fired massive shots at the company draw reaction from Samantha Irvin

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin has been in the spotlight for several months. She recently reacted to a post by former WWE stars.

Samantha Irvin has been one of the most socially active WWE personalities. She has posted pictures and videos with several superstars over the years and regularly comments on other's posts.

Samantha recently reacted to a post by James Drake and Zack Gibson on Instagram. The two worked for WWE for nearly five years before being released in September 2023.

Famously known as Grizzled Young Veterans, Drake and Gibson won the NXT UK Tag Team Championship once. Their gimmicks were changed in NXT once they made their way to the States.

Drake and Gibson took to Instagram to announce their return as Grizzled Young Veterans. They also shared a post to announce that they were now available for bookings.

Samantha Irvin reacted to the post with the following message:

“two of the damn best.”

Irvin worked in NXT before moving to the main roster. She must have seen the two men work up close and realize the potential they possess in the ring.

Samantha Irvin's comments came after the two men heavily criticized WWE

It’s no secret that Zack Gibson and James Drake did not enjoy working as part of The Dyad in NXT. The two had already asked for their release from the Stamford-based promotion several months ago.

Grizzled Young Veterans cut a blunt promo, a video of which was shared on their social media, targeting WWE. They took massive shots at the company and its bookings.

"You've got soulless wrestlers with heartless gimmicks. And then you've got the death of creativity. We took a long look around us and we said to ourselves if this is the big life, then we're not looking to live it. We're sick of taking safe options, we're sick of reading the same old boring scripts that go absolutely nowhere."

Zack Gibson added that a famous British wrestler told them to follow orders in the company.

"A very famous British wrestler told us when we arrived in the States that it was time for us to put our heads down and start listening to orders if we wanted to succeed. He said that he wanted us to have all the fun out of our system because there are no pirates here."

Fans could see the two stars head over to AEW or IMPACT Wrestling soon. They could be an asset for any wrestling promotion in the world.

Do you see a bright future for Grizzled Young Veterans? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.