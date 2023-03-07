Released WWE Superstar claims she misses wrestling

Triple H has brought back several released WWE Superstars during his time as Chief Content Officer.

The previous regime let a lot of talented performers go in recent years due to budget cuts. All Elite Wrestling capitalized on the mass releases and signed a bunch of talent. Since taking the helm of the company's creative, The Game has brought back some talent that was cast away and has put them in positions to succeed on RAW and SmackDown.

Nia Jax was released by WWE in November 2021. The Irresistible Force made her shocking return as the 30th entrant in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match but was eliminated in under two minutes after everyone teamed up to send her over the top rope. She has not appeared since the premium live event in January.

The 38-year-old took to Twitter today to respond to a fan who asked when she will be returning to wrestling. The Twitter user added that they missed watching her wrestle and Nia admitted that she missed performing in the ring as well.

"I miss it too," tweeted Nia Jax.

Wrestling veteran wants Nia Jax to form a tag team in WWE

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has an idea for Nia Jax if she were to return to the company full-time in the future.

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY dropped the Women's Tag Team Championships to Becky Lynch and Lita on last week's edition of RAW. Their title reign was underwhelming and went a couple of months without a defense.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that Nia Jax and Piper Niven team up to dominate the tag team division.

"If it's me, bro, if it's me, like next week, I'm booking Nia Jax. I love this, I love this, what is it? Piper Niven now, with no explanation, no no no, she's Piper Niven. Bro, if it's me, I'm taking Nia Jax and I'm taking Piper Niven and I am squashing these two girls next week, ending their run as tag team champions forever," said Russo [28:40 – 30]

Nia Jax has won the Women's Tag Team Championships twice with Shayna Baszler and the RAW Women's Championship once during her WWE career. It will be interesting to see if Nia will continue to make appearances for the company following her shocking return at Royal Rumble.

