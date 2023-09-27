Released WWE Superstar fires shot at company's creative team

A released superstar took a shot at WWE's creative team today on social media.

WWE and UFC officially merged on September 12th to become TKO Group Holdings. As a result of the merger, over 100 employees behind the scenes were let go, and talent cuts followed. Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Elias, Emma, and Riddick Moss were among some of the notable names let go by the company.

Top Dolla of the Hit Row faction was also a part of the wave of recent WWE releases. The 33-year-old displayed a lot of charisma during his tenure with the company but was never able to connect with the crowd. Hit Row has largely been a flop since their return to the company last week year.

AJ "Top Dolla" Francis took to social media today to respond to a fan who suggested B-Fab battle the newly signed Jade Cargill on WWE television. Top Dolla responded to the fan's message and said that would require the company to actually give B-Fab a match:

"That would require them to actually give BFab a match… 🙊," he posted.

Expand Tweet

Top Dolla claims he wants to host popular TV show following WWE career

Top Dolla plans to host The Tonight Show following his career as a WWE Superstar.

The entire Hit Row faction was released in November 2021. Swerve Strickland opted to sign with All Elite Wrestling following his release and will be competing against former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page this weekend at WrestleDream in Seattle. Hit Row then returned to WWE last year without Strickland but never made an impact on the main roster.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Dolla claimed that his ultimate goal is to become the host of The Tonight Show following his time as a superstar:

“I have one goal left. It’s to host The Tonight Show," said Top Dolla. "That’s my end goal at the end of all of this, 20 years from now. That’s what I want to do. I started, when I was in high school, doing videos, trying to make myself better on camera, being able to perform on camera, understanding how you should present yourself when presenting a scene as opposed to when you’re doing an interview, as opposed to when you are doing wrestling and it’s action, and you have to work different cameras at the same time. I’ve been teaching myself that since I was 14 years old. Now I’m 32, and it’s all coming to fruition." (H/T: Fightful)

Expand Tweet

While Top Dolla's tenure with the promotion didn't go as planned, he could still have a future in entertainment. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former Hit Row member following his release.

Would you like to see B-Fab wrestle more on television? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.