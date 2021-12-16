Another released WWE Superstar joins EC3's "Control Your Narrative" movement

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross is the latest big name to join EC3's "Control Your Narrative" movement.

EC3 recently found himself aligned with "The Titan" Adam Scherr (FKA Braun Strowman), and it appears he's not done yet as he posted an image on social media last night that shows Karrion Kross joining his movement as well. EC3 tweeted the following message warning those who would choose to oppose the new group:

"It is through this #awakening I have seen the #gatekeepers of this #industry are nothing when they face men of action. There is no defense for those with free will. Those who hear the cheers of their ancestors. Those who feel the beat of their wild hearts #ControlYourNarrative."

Where will EC3 bring his "Control Your Narrative" movement next?

It will be hard to find a wrestling fan who will argue that WWE didn't drop the ball with EC3, Braun Strowman, and Karrion Kross at one point before the company released the three men over the past couple of years.

It's evident that EC3 is looking to make sure that WWE realizes they made a mistake regarding these three talents and whoever else joins the "Control Your Narrative" brand in the weeks and months to come.

It will be interesting to see where this trio goes next. IMPACT Wrestling would have made a lot of sense for this brand to thrive in. However, with Kross in their ranks now, that is very unlikely. Kross and Scarlett have made it clear recently that they have no desire to return to that promotion.

What do you make of Karrion Kross aligning himself with EC3 and Adam Scherr? Where do you think they'll show up next? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

