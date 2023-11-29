Released WWE Superstar makes bold claim about 2024

A released WWE Superstar has made a bold claim about 2024.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 is in the books now, and it featured the long-awaited return of Randy Orton. The Viper teamed up with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to defeat The Judgment Day in the Men's WarGames Match at the premium live event.

Orton had not been seen since the May 20, 2022 edition of SmackDown. The veteran and his former tag team partner in RK-Bro, Matt Riddle, suffered a loss to The Usos in the match. The Bloodline brutally attacked The Legend Killer after the match to write him off television. Matt Riddle struggled on the main roster following Orton's injury, and was released following a bizarre incident at an airport in December.

Matt Riddle took to his Instagram today to make a bold claim about 2024. The Original Bro hyped his scheduled appearance at The Wrestling Classic IV and claimed that next year was going to be tight.

"2024 is going to be tight 🤙," he wrote.

Former WWE star Rob Van Dam comments on Matt Riddle's release

Rob Van Dam recently disclosed that he was not surprised to see Matt Riddle released by WWE.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, RVD noted that Riddle has gotten attention for the wrong reasons, and he wasn't surprised. The former superstar added that he is used to seeing superstars let go because it is a yearly occurrence.

"He definitely hasn't been the quiet wheel on the train [laughs]. I'm not super surprised. This is the world that I know and that you know. Every year after WrestleMania, they always have a bunch of firings and everybody's always like, 'I'm so shocked, I can't believe it.' This is the world that I know." [2:36 – 3:05]

You can check out the full interview with RVD in the video below:

Riddle signed with WWE in 2018 and spent a little over five years with the promotion. He won the United States Championship once on the main roster, and the RAW Tag Team Championships twice with Randy Orton. It will be fascinating to see if another promotion opts to sign Riddle following his WWE release.

