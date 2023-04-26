Released WWE Superstar name-drops several current stars including Braun Strowman in fiery rant

A former WWE Superstar has called out Braun Strowman and a bunch of other wrestling stars in a fiery new promo.

Braun Strowman returned to the company last year after being released but is no longer a part of the main event scene. The Monster of All Monsters has teamed up with Ricochet on SmackDown.

Ricochet criticized Strowman's comments about smaller wrestlers following his victory over Omos at Crown Jewel last year, but the two have now bonded and formed a tag team after Ricochet defeated him.

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore has named Braun Strowman and many more stars in a new promo released on social media. Amore was hyping his independent wrestling dates at the end of this week by naming stars he has battled in the past.

"Here's a list of people I've beat the s*** out of. 2 Cold Scorpio, Ace Austin, AJZ, Braun Strowman, Brian Pillman Jr., Bully Ray, Colt Cabana, (James) Ellsworth, Erick Rowan, Fandango, Fatu, Firestein, Jeff Hardly (Jeff Hardy), Jerry the Lawler – you're not a king, Jerry," said Enzo Amore. [00:02 - 00:22]

Enzo Amore refers to himself as "The BOAT" in promo calling out WWE's Braun Strowman and more

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore is attempting to hype fans up after name-dropping Braun Strowman, Bully Ray, Jerry "The King" Lawler, and more wrestling stars.

During his rant, Amore referred to himself as "The BOAT" (best of all time) and hilariously asked wrestling fans to hop on his deck. He poked fun at his haters and claimed that he wouldn't throw them a life raft if they hopped off his deck without being able to swim.

"Everybody knows that I am the best of all time. I am The BOAT and you can't shoot a cannon from a canoe. Figuratively speaking, and currently speaking, the tears from my haters form far too tough of an oceanic tide for any of you canoes to ride. Hop on a noodle. Because if you hopped off my deck and you can't swim, I'll throw you a barbell before I throw you a life raft," added Enzo Amore. [01:03 - 01:34]

The 36-year-old was recently released by Major League Wrestling. He spent several years in WWE and was part of a popular tag team alongside Big Cass, now known as The Firm's Big Bill in All Elite Wrestling. Only time will tell what the future holds for Amore, but he is still among the best at cutting a promo.

Do you think Enzo will ever appear in WWE again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes