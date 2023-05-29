Released WWE Superstar open to return after 9 years to join LWO

A former WWE star wants to return to the company as LWO's ring announcer nine years after he was released.

Rey Mysterio recently reformed the Latino World Order in WWE during his rivalry against The Judgment Day. The 2023 Hall of Famer defeated his son, Dominik Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39, and LWO's rivalry against The Judgment Day culminated at Backlash in Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest in a Street Fight that featured cameos from Savio Vega, Carlito, and the LWO.

Ricardo Rodriguez served as former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio's ring announcer for years in the company before he was released in 2014. Ricardo took to Twitter earlier today to respond to a fan who stated that they would love to see him return to the company. He admitted that he would love to return to WWE one day and suggested that he could do so as LWO's ring announcer.

"Would love to return to @WWE one day... Maybe the LWO need an announcer? Lol," tweeted Rodriguez.

Ricardo Rodriguez details his WWE character

Ricardo Rodriguez recently disclosed that his character was his natural personality turned way up and the goal was always to bring more attention to Alberto Del Rio.

The 37-year-old spent a few years with the company before he was let go in 2014. Following his release, Ricardo returned to the independent wrestling scene and worked as the Spanish commentator for one taping of All Elite Wrestling. He recently opened the "Three Legacies Wrestling Academy" in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Ricardo Rodriguez admitted that the entire focus of his character was to make Alberto Del Rio look good.

"Nobody told me what to do, what to say. Nobody told me how to act. The main focus was always Alberto. That was the focus. Alberto, Alberto, Alberto. I was kinda just there. I am a goofy person in real life anyway. That Ricardo thing is basically me, but just turned up. I'm goofy. I like to have fun," revealed Ricardo.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Ricardo Rodriguez is a talented ring announcer and brought some personality to the role. Only time will tell if he will get the opportunity to return to the promotion down the line.

Would you like to see Ricardo Rodriguez back in the company in LWO? Let us know in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes