'The focus was always Alberto' - Ricardo Rodriguez on his WWE character (Exclusive)

Ricardo Rodriguez, best known for his stint as Alberto Del Rio's personal ring announcer, spoke about the origin of his character to Sportskeeda Wrestling. In a nutshell, his WWE persona was his natural goofiness turned up to 10.

Nobody in WWE told Ricardo Rodriguez what to do!

So, how did WWE come up with the Ricardo Rodriguez character? When asked about the distinctive place he holds in history as a manager, the former WWE Superstar said his character just happened:

"Nobody told me what to do, what to say. Nobody told me how to act. The main focus was always Alberto. That was the focus. Alberto, Alberto, Alberto. I was kinda just there. I am a goofy person in real life anyway. That Ricardo thing is basically me, but just turned up. I'm goofy. I like to have fun." revealed Ricardo.

Turns out that Ricardo Rodriguez was so great at his job that Vince McMahon was a fan, much like the WWE Universe:

"I just kinda went out and reacted to whatever Alberto was doing. The writers and even Vince kinda liked what I was doing and kept putting me in situations like that. Nobody told me how to do it. They just let me. And I just went along with it. And that's how Ricardo came about!" Ricardo added.

It's been years since Ricardo Rodriguez quit WWE, but he's still very much a part of the wrestling business in various capacities. He even helped The Great Khali set up an independent wrestling scene in India!

